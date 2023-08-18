Extreme heat continuing with waning chances for tropical downpours

Thursday was the hottest day that Central Texas has seen since last July with a record high temperature of 109° and was one of only 18 days in history with a high temperature of 109° or above. We could see high temperatures today drop a degree or two, but extreme heat continues today and through the start of next week. Record highs will be challenged for the next 4 days too. Today’s record high of 109° may be safe from a high temperature of 108°. The record Saturday and Sunday of 107° will be challenged by a high of 106° and 107° respectively, and Monday’s record high of 106° will be threatened by a high of 105°. Morning low temperatures each morning start out around 80° so there’s no break from the heat in the morning either.

The only hope we had for some double-digit high temperatures is a tropical system moving through the Gulf and into Texas next week, but that system is now expected to move into South Texas. The tropical wave will push across the Gulf next Monday and likely make a landfall near around the Corpus Christi area Tuesday into early Wednesday. This system isn’t likely to strengthen into anything more than a tropical storm and it should be fairly quick moving bringing much needed rain to parts of the state. Localized instances of flooding are possible where it does move ashore because a quick 2″ to 6″ may fall, but nearly all of this rain will miss Central Texas. There’s still some wiggle room for the system to slide farther north, but the only rain we could see would be maybe a few showers mostly near and south of Highway 190/I-14. The close pass of the tropical system means our temperatures will drop from around 105° Monday to near around 102° Tuesday and Wednesday, but the system departs pretty fast and that means we’ll warm right back up again after that. High temperatures next Thursday through Sunday are expected to hover near 105°. There are some signs for a weak front moving in next week to maybe bring us some rain and/or cooler temperatures, but, like most of the rain this summer, it’s likely a mirage in the distance.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 2 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 44 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 18 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 47 Tied 2nd with 1918

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 62 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 64 Days (1923)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 17th

