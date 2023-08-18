Advertise
Firefighters battling 300-acre fire at Fort Cavazos

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Fort Cavazos emergency crews have been fighting a 300-plus acre fire in a range since Thursday.

The fire department on post is monitoring the situation and “conducting offensive and defensive efforts from the air to suppress and contain the fire as necessary.”

Officials report the fire is currently 30 percent contained. Video provided by the U.S. Army post shows a CH-47 Chinook helicopter dropping water on the flames.

“Ground targets, such as non-usable shipping containers, which have caught fire in the area, are causing excessive black smoke,” officials said.

Officials said the fire currently poses no immediate risk of crossing the post’s boundaries, “nor does it pose an immediate threat to life or property.”

Fort Cavazos Fire.
Fort Cavazos Fire.(Photos provided to KWTX. Do not use without permission.)

