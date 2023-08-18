Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Good News Friday: August 18, 2023

By Alfonso Rosales
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:39 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD got a special visit from U.S. Congressman August Pfluger. He met with Career Center Education Teacher, Tina Tamplen to give her Congressional Recognition for her hard work. This summer, she took 6 students to the Educators Rising National Conference and they came away with 5 national champion finishes.

This week, Waco ISD earned a district recognition award from the Texas Art Education association. The award recognizes curiculums that inspire creativity and grow the community. Waco ISD is the 68th school district in the state to receive the award. University High School teacher, Heidi Lindquist, encourages her students to take advantage of her art classes and learn something that might stay with them for a lifetime. Art teachers in Waco ISD will be honored by the art association in November.

Waco ISD wants to shout out its students for helping it improve its graduation rate and reducing the dropout rate. The district also says its exam scores have increased. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says they’ve implemented a new system that focuses more on the individual student and helping them with their specific needs.

Belton ISD and the Texas Farm Bureau want to congratulate Katelin Kelly from Lake Belton High School for being Region 12′s Secondary Teacher of the Year. She’s been teaching for 5 years, 3 at a school in North Dakota and for the last 2 years, she’s been teaching literature and creative writing at Lake Belton.

Temple ISD wants to congratulate Marisol Cortez and Amber Oden for winning its Primary and Secondary Teachers of the Year awards. Marisol is a band alum from Temple high and now teaches at Scott Elementary. Amber is currently a mustang at Travis Science Academy.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
MANHUNT OVER: Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County captured
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

Latest News

Good News Friday: August 18, 2023
The Westerfeld Family planted the flowers in the field off Old Lorena Road and Highway 84...
Nearly 200-acre sunflower field near McGregor harvested for seeds
On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott named George Jerrell Wise as the presiding judge of the newly...
Incoming Brazos County 472nd District Judge shares vision for new court and its community Impacts
Massive fire breaks out near pecan warehouse in San Saba