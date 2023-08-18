Good News Friday: August 18, 2023

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD got a special visit from U.S. Congressman August Pfluger. He met with Career Center Education Teacher, Tina Tamplen to give her Congressional Recognition for her hard work. This summer, she took 6 students to the Educators Rising National Conference and they came away with 5 national champion finishes.

This week, Waco ISD earned a district recognition award from the Texas Art Education association. The award recognizes curiculums that inspire creativity and grow the community. Waco ISD is the 68th school district in the state to receive the award. University High School teacher, Heidi Lindquist, encourages her students to take advantage of her art classes and learn something that might stay with them for a lifetime. Art teachers in Waco ISD will be honored by the art association in November.

Waco ISD wants to shout out its students for helping it improve its graduation rate and reducing the dropout rate. The district also says its exam scores have increased. Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon says they’ve implemented a new system that focuses more on the individual student and helping them with their specific needs.

Belton ISD and the Texas Farm Bureau want to congratulate Katelin Kelly from Lake Belton High School for being Region 12′s Secondary Teacher of the Year. She’s been teaching for 5 years, 3 at a school in North Dakota and for the last 2 years, she’s been teaching literature and creative writing at Lake Belton.

Temple ISD wants to congratulate Marisol Cortez and Amber Oden for winning its Primary and Secondary Teachers of the Year awards. Marisol is a band alum from Temple high and now teaches at Scott Elementary. Amber is currently a mustang at Travis Science Academy.

