Hotel 1928, inspired by Chip and Joanna Gaines, now accepting reservations ahead of grand opening

Hotel 1928
Hotel 1928(Credit: Jane Black)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Hotel 1928, inspired by the “hospitality experience designed and developed by Chip and Joanna Gaines,” is now accepting reservations ahead of its grand opening on Nov. 1.

The new hotel will be located at 701 Washington Street and will sit within the former Grand Karem Shrine Building.

“Combining their passion for home, hospitality, and restoration, the Gaines’ and (hospitality company Adventurous Journeys) have re-envisioned this historic property to serve as a home away from home for guests and locals alike,” said Kerstin Kerstin Hjelm with AJ Capital.

The hotel was named after the year the building was completed, and will offer 33 guest rooms, three food and beverage outlets, more than 6,600 square feet of event space, and a rooftop terrace.

Hotel 1928 is owned and will be operated by AJ Capital “with interiors designed” by Chip and Joanna.

Bertie’s on the Rooftop, a restaurant in the hotel, will offer seasonal dishes and “a fresh perspective Full of nostalgic charm and rooftop views to elevate the day.”

“Bertie’s” is a tip of the hat to the original visionaries of the Hotel 1928 building, architects Roy Ellsworth Lane and Herbert M. Greene.

The Brasserie at Hotel 1928 will feature “Southern classics with a Texas.”

Café at Hotel 1928 will operate behind the lobby and offer coffee, baked goods, and light bites.

Hotel website: thehotel1928.com

