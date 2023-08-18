Incoming Brazos County 472nd District Judge shares vision for new court and its community Impacts

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -On Wednesday, Gov. Greg Abbott named George Jerrell Wise as the presiding judge of the newly formed 472nd Judicial District Court in Brazos County.

During the 88th Legislative Regular Session, lawmakers passed HB3474, which establishes new judicial districts and courts in various counties, including Brazos County.

The new court was created at the request of Brazos County to accommodate growth in the county and to help ease the caseload in other district courts. Presently, Brazos County is home to three other district courts: the 85th District overseen by Judge Kyle Hawthorne, the 272nd District Court led by Judge John Brick, and the 361st District Court managed by Judge David Hilburn.

The jurisdiction of a District Court typically includes felony criminal cases, civil cases with higher amounts o controversy, family law matters, juvenile cases, and disputes over land titles.

Brazos County Courthouse (KBTX)

Brazos County leaders say the new court will focus on civil and juvenile issues. Judge Wise brings a wealth of experience to this role. He has presided over the City of Bryan Municipal Court since 2021. Previously, he served as an attorney for Daniel Stark, P.C., and Grossman Law Offices and was a police officer for the City of Mesquite for over six years.

Wise earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management and Marketing from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center. He is also a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Brazos County Bar Association, and he was a former member of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. Judge Wise says his experience adds value to the court, which he believes is why the governor appointed him.

“A fourth court will allow all cases, both civil and criminal, to get through the process more efficiently and ultimately get those cases tried sooner,” Wise said.

Judge Wise’s appointment to the bench starts in September, but county leaders say it will take some time to renovate a new court space to get up and running.

“We’re working forward, looking at architects and designs to get that done, and I think we can probably complete it in a year and a half,” said Brazos County Judge Duane Peters.

Wise says being a judge who has a pulse on the community and juries he serves can only be beneficial for those that come through the court system.

“For any judge who’s going to be sitting on the bench in a Brazos County court, they really kind of have an understanding of how people in Brazos County make decisions, what they look for, what they think is important because that’s ultimately how cases are tried,” said Wise.

Wise says he’s grateful for the City of Bryan and expects to remain on the court until the transition is complete later this year.

“I’m very honored to be serving as the Bryan Municipal Judge for the last almost two years,” said Wise. “I’m looking forward to working with the county officials in determining what the need is.”

Judge Wise is set to begin his new role on September 1, 2023, and will serve until December 31, 2024, or until a new successor is elected.

The city of Bryan issued a statement expressing their pride in Judge Wise and appreciation for his achievements within the city.

“We are very proud of Judge Wise and grateful for the accomplishments that he has made with the City of Bryan. The timeline of his transition has not yet been established. We have three associate judges that are available and ready to serve.”

