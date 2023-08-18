Jury in murder-for-hire trial of Waco attorney Seth Sutton at an impasse, ordered by judge to keep deliberating

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County jury on Friday failed to reach a verdict in the murder-fore-hire trial of Waco Attorney Seth Sutton, and was ordered by the judge to return to the jury room to continue deliberations.

In a note to the judge, the jurors said they were at an impasse. Sutton’s defense attorney, Clint Broden, objected to the judge’s proposed response, but the judge overruled his motion.

The judge brought the jury into the courtroom to read his response, known as an Allen Charge, which essentially tells the jury to continue working to try to reach a verdict.

The judge told them if they fail to reach a verdict, then everyone’s time has been wasted. The jury returned to the jury room to keep working.

During this week’s testimony, an undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton’s local motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult, testified that Sutton asked him to help him kill fellow Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin.

Beaudin is under indictment on charges he molested a young female member of Sutton’s family when she was 14.

The officer testified that he, Sutton and Sutton’s former co-defendant and Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, plotted to kill Beaudin.

The officer said Sutton gave him $300 in cash with which to buy an unregistered 9 mm revolver, $40 for ammo and gas and another $50 as a bonus for the gun seller.

Sutton and Tijerina were arrested later that day after the officer relayed to other officers that the money for the alleged hit had changed hands.

Tijerina, who also was an attorney, was killed the following year in a motorcycle accident in Hays County.

