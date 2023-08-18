Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Jury in murder-for-hire trial of Waco attorney Seth Sutton at an impasse, ordered by judge to keep deliberating

Seth Sutton
Seth Sutton(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A McLennan County jury on Friday failed to reach a verdict in the murder-fore-hire trial of Waco Attorney Seth Sutton, and was ordered by the judge to return to the jury room to continue deliberations.

In a note to the judge, the jurors said they were at an impasse. Sutton’s defense attorney, Clint Broden, objected to the judge’s proposed response, but the judge overruled his motion.

The judge brought the jury into the courtroom to read his response, known as an Allen Charge, which essentially tells the jury to continue working to try to reach a verdict.

The judge told them if they fail to reach a verdict, then everyone’s time has been wasted. The jury returned to the jury room to keep working.

During this week’s testimony, an undercover Waco police officer who infiltrated Sutton’s local motorcycle club, the Red Mouse Cult, testified that Sutton asked him to help him kill fellow Waco attorney Marcus Beaudin.

Beaudin is under indictment on charges he molested a young female member of Sutton’s family when she was 14.

The officer testified that he, Sutton and Sutton’s former co-defendant and Beaudin’s ex-wife, Chelsea Tijerina, plotted to kill Beaudin.

The officer said Sutton gave him $300 in cash with which to buy an unregistered 9 mm revolver, $40 for ammo and gas and another $50 as a bonus for the gun seller.

Sutton and Tijerina were arrested later that day after the officer relayed to other officers that the money for the alleged hit had changed hands.

Tijerina, who also was an attorney, was killed the following year in a motorcycle accident in Hays County.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit

Latest News

Gaming is more than just a hobby, it's a great tool for sharpening your mind.
The Educational Boosts Video Games Give You
KWTX@4: Preview of the Waco Card Show - 8.18.23
KWTX@4: Preview of the Waco Card Show - 8.18.23
Hardwired on KWTX@4: Educational benefits of video games - 8.18.23
Hardwired on KWTX@4: Educational benefits of video games - 8.18.23
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Deadline for $725M Facebook settlement approaching, Happy National...
The Daily 4 on KWTX@4: Deadline for $725M Facebook settlement approaching, Happy National Fajita Day, and more - 8.18.23