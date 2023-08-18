Major Hurricane Hilary sets its sights on Southern California

(KWTX) - The western coasts of Mexico and the United States are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Hilary. The storm has strengthened rapidly over the last 48 hours, and as of the 9am advisory from the National Hurricane Center this storm is rated as a Category 4 Hurricane, with winds near 145 mph. The latest forecast for this storm calls for it to work to the north, and likely make landfall near San Diego. Hurricane Hilary is forecast to weaken as it approaches landfall. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for areas from San Diego to near Los Angeles. Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore has the latest on the forecast in the following video.

