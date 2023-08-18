Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Major Hurricane Hilary sets its sights on Southern California

Hurricane Hilary has strengthened into a Major Hurricane. It could bring a years worth of rain...
Hurricane Hilary has strengthened into a Major Hurricane. It could bring a years worth of rain to parts of the Desert Southwest(KWTX)
By Brady Taylor
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KWTX) - The western coasts of Mexico and the United States are keeping a very close eye on Hurricane Hilary. The storm has strengthened rapidly over the last 48 hours, and as of the 9am advisory from the National Hurricane Center this storm is rated as a Category 4 Hurricane, with winds near 145 mph. The latest forecast for this storm calls for it to work to the north, and likely make landfall near San Diego. Hurricane Hilary is forecast to weaken as it approaches landfall. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for areas from San Diego to near Los Angeles. Meteorologist Sean Bellafiore has the latest on the forecast in the following video.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months
Cathay House in Waco, Texas
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 8.10.23

Latest News

clark roofing splash pad fastcast
Extreme heat continuing with waning chances for tropical downpours
fastcast suspension bridge clark roofing
Central Texas dealing with hottest stretch of temperatures all summer long
FastCast
The hottest 5-day stretch of time this summer starts today
We talk with an A&M Physics Professor about her viral YouTube experiments that have hundreds of...
Degrees of Science: Fun With Physics