Nearly 200-acre sunflower field near McGregor harvested for seeds

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A field that had nearly 200 acres of sunflowers earlier this summer have since been harvested.

The Westerfeld Family planted the sunflowers in the field off Old Lorena Road and Highway 84 earlier this year.

They harvested the seeds to sell them to local businesses.

Westerfeld farms is tracking the soil over the next few weeks to decide which crop to grow next.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

