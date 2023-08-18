Restaurant Report Card 8.18.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Shipley Donuts at 1924 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco got an 89 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature: hot dogs, smoked sausage, sausage link, sliced cheese, and cooked eggs.

One of the food manager certificates had expired.

There was also a missing thermometer in the kolache hot hold.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Waco Missions, Inc. at 3316 J.J. Flewellen Road in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature.

So, the raw shell eggs were thrown out.

There were some missing thermometers in both reach-in freezers.

There was a large reaching cooler that wasn’t working properly.

This place needed a re-inspection.

I don’t usually focus on gas stations but schools back in session.

And you never know when a quick stop at the convenience store could happen.

Just know, Mickey’s at 3802 East Stan Schlueter Loop in Killeen got a 90 on a recent inspection.

According to the food safety worker, the hall and wall portion of the store were dirty with dead crickets near the beer cooler and under and behind the ice freezer.

The “pigs in the blanket” were not in the original package.

There were no dates on them, and some were moldy.

And this week’s Clean Plate award goes to Pfeifer’s Bakery at 716 Indian Trail in Harker Heights.

Who’s in the mood for nuss schinken (nut ham), beirwurst (beer sausage), brochen (like a kaiser), or kuchen (like a pudding.)

Traditional German favorites and there’s a store that sells German goods as well.

Report Card” segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas. KWTX does not determine what locations are inspected and does not assign the overall scores which are reflected in percentages. Any questions regarding the status of an inspection, reinspection, or the score reported should be directed to the individual county health departments in which those businesses are located.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.