Search underway for suspect wanted by Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’ Office

HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - Robertson County Crimestoppers and the Hearne Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Authorities say Jaiden McGrew is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McGrew was last seen in the Hearne area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-299-0191 or submit it online here. Information can be reported anonymously.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.