Search underway for suspect wanted by Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’ Office

Jaiden McGrew
Jaiden McGrew(Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - Robertson County Crimestoppers and the Hearne Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.

Authorities say Jaiden McGrew is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

McGrew was last seen in the Hearne area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 800-299-0191 or submit it online here. Information can be reported anonymously.

