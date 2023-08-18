Search underway for suspect wanted by Hearne Police Department, Robertson County Sheriff’ Office
HEARNE, Texas (KWTX) - Robertson County Crimestoppers and the Hearne Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding a wanted man.
Authorities say Jaiden McGrew is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
McGrew was last seen in the Hearne area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 800-299-0191 or submit it online here. Information can be reported anonymously.
