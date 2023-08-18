Advertise
“She’s in there burning up right now”: Suspect accused of starting apartment fire to kill mother, police say

Jeremy Coleman
Jeremy Coleman(McLennan County Jail)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KWTX) - Jeremy Coleman, 31, was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member after setting his mother’s apartment on fire in an attempt to kill the woman, a criminal complaint states.

Lacy Lakeview police said, that on the morning of Aug. 17, Coleman set a couch on fire in his mother’s apartment while she was asleep in an attempt to kill the victim.

The woman woke up to the smell of smoke and attempted to put out the fire. While doing so, she suffered second degree burns on their hands.

Coleman later contacted his father and told him that he ignited the fire in an attempt to kill his mother, a criminal complaint states.

The court document further claims Coleman contacted another witness and told them something along the lines of “I set my mother’s house on fire. She’s in there burning up right now.”

After talking with the witnesses, Lacy Lakeview detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Coleman.

That same day, Coleman was arrested for a parole violation and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury to a family member.

He is being held at McLennan County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

