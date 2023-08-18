Advertise
Texas police identify person of interest in sexual assault, strangulation of girl left home alone

Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of...
Police in the Houston area have identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez as the person of interest in connection to the murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, who was found deceased by her father on Aug. 12.(Pasadena Police Department)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
PASADENA, Texas (KWTX) - Police in the Houston area identified Juan Carlos Garcia-Rodriguez,18, as the person of interest in the murder of 11-year-old Maria Gonzalez, whose body was found under her bed by her father on Aug. 12.

Garcia-Rodriguez was identified as a person of interest on Aug. 18 after police learned he was residing in the same apartment complex where the victim was found dead. He has since left the complex, police said.

Pasadena Police Chief Josh Bruegger said officers were called about 3:07 p.m. Saturday to an apartment complex in Pasadena on a report of an 11-year-old girl not breathing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the case has since been ruled a homicide.

According to police, a single key was located inside the apartment and taken as evidence, which they say was not found to open any of the doors at the victim’s residence.

“Our investigators also confirmed that the young girl’s body was found inside a plastic trash bag that was placed inside a laundry basket and concealed under a bed inside the home,” said the police in a press release.

Police say Maria and her father are both from Guatemala and had only moved into the apartment three months ago. The girl’s mother is still in Guatemala.

Maria’s father described her as a good, quiet girl, according to KHOU. She celebrated her 11th birthday just a few weeks before her death.

Police stated all apartment employees cooperated with the investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case.

Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

