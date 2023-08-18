Waco woman injured in morning shooting
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Friday.
Police responded at around 6:00 a.m. Aug. 18 to the 1500 block of Alexander Ave. in reference to a shooting.
According to Waco Police’s Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, officers found a woman shot, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury.
There is no suspect at this time.
The case is under investigation.
Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500.
