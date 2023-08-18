Advertise
Waco woman injured in morning shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting Friday.

Police responded at around 6:00 a.m. Aug. 18 to the 1500 block of Alexander Ave. in reference to a shooting.

According to Waco Police’s Spokeswoman Cierra Shipley, officers found a woman shot, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated for a minor injury.

There is no suspect at this time.

The case is under investigation.

Anyone with information is to call 254-750-7500.

