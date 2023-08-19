Another Weekend of Extreme Heat!

An Excessive Heat Warning has been extended for all of Central Texas through 9PM Sunday. The record high for both Saturday and Sunday is 107° set back in 2011. For the weekend - Look for lots of sunshine with morning lows down around 80° with highs around 105° to 112° across Central Texas.

Unfortunately there’s just no significant relief heading our way anytime soon. We’ve been talking this week about the possibility of a tropical system developing and moving through the Gulf of Mexico and into Texas bringing the state, including us in Central Texas, cooler temperatures and some much needed rain. Forecast models have finally gotten into better agreement and it’s not looking good for us in Central Texas as the tropical wave looks to push across the Gulf next Monday and likely make a landfall near the Corpus Christi area Tuesday into early Wednesday. That means the beneficial rainfall and the associated cooler air that comes with rain will mostly stay to the south of our area, especially across south Texas. There’s still some wiggle room for the system to slide farther north, but the only rain we could see would be maybe a few showers mostly near and south of Highway 190/I-14 on Tuesday - So we’ve given rain chances only about 20% for us.

There’s a little bit of good news though. Since this tropical system will pass relatively close to Central Texas - We’re expecting our temperatures to drop a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re expecting temperatures to stay around record highs starting a new work week on Monday. Highs will be around 105° for the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to sit around 102° - So not a huge relief but at least a little turn down in our temperatures. Unfortunately that system looks to quickly depart and that means our temperatures warm right back up for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. High temperatures next Thursday through Sunday are expected to hover near or above 105°. We see record highs being threatened late next week. Stay cool and hydrated everyone!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 2 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 45 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 19 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 48 Tied 2nd with 1918

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 63 3rd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

Next: 64 Days (1923)

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 17th

