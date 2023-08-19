The extreme heat continues for Central Texas

The same extremely hot and dry weather continued for yet another day. Highs on Saturday ranged from 104° to 110° across Central Texas. Excessive Heat Warnings remain in effect and record highs are threatened again on Sunday as the same extreme heat rolls through the remainder of the weekend. Sunday morning starts out in the mid 70s to around 80° and with ample sunshine expected, temperatures soar to 105° to 110° for the afternoon. The record high for Sunday is the same as Saturday’s - 107° set back in 2011. Due to the continued heat and dry weather - Our fire danger remains very high to extreme. Continue using caution while spending time outdoors this weekend.

Unfortunately there’s just no significant relief heading to Central Texas anytime soon. The one little bit of hope we had for rain and cooler weather next week was a tropical system moving into the state on Tuesday/Wednesday. Forecast models are in good agreement that the tropical wave looks to push west across the Gulf of Mexico Monday and likely make a landfall near the Corpus Christi area Tuesday and then travel across the southern parts of Texas into Wednesday. That means the beneficial rainfall and the associated cooler air that comes with rain will mostly stay to the south of our area, especially south of I-10. There’s still some wiggle room for the system to slide farther north, but the only rain we could see would be maybe a few showers mostly near and south of Highway 190/I-14 on Tuesday - So we’ve given rain chances only about 20% for us.

There’s a little bit of good news though. Since this tropical system will pass relatively close to Central Texas - We’re expecting our temperatures to drop a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. We’re expecting temperatures to stay around record highs starting a new work week on Monday. Highs will be around 105° for the afternoon. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday look to sit around 102°/103° - So not a huge relief but at least a little turn down in our temperatures. Unfortunately that system looks to quickly depart and the high pressure builds back further south on top of Texas - That means our temperatures warm right back up for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. High temperatures next Thursday through Sunday are expected to hover near or above 105°. We see record highs being threatened late next week. Stay cool and hydrated everyone!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 2 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 46 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 20 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 49 Tied 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 49 days

(Jul 1 - Aug 18, 2015) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 64 Tied 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Saturday, August 19th - The Waco Regional Airport tied the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 49 days - Which ties with the year 2015. We will not see rain Sunday which makes 2023′s rain-free stretch now the longest streak on record and we’ll continue adding to that total for the foreseeable future as rain chances do not look great for Central Texas.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 19th

