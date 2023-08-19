Advertise
Fire crews battling large wildfire in Gatesville

(Tina Thomas)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Fire Department and other counties are battling a large wildfire in Gatesville.

The fire is currently west of FM 116 near Hard Bargain.

Evacuations are currently in progress for the area around County Road 147, according to Gatesville Fire Department.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has named it the Rocky J Fire.

They estimate it to be 100 acres in size and is currently 0 percent contained.

This is a developing story.

