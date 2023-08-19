Fire crews battling large wildfire in Gatesville

GATESVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Gatesville Fire Department and other counties are battling a large wildfire in Gatesville.

The fire is currently west of FM 116 near Hard Bargain.

Evacuations are currently in progress for the area around County Road 147, according to Gatesville Fire Department.

The Texas A&M Forest Service has named it the Rocky J Fire.

They estimate it to be 100 acres in size and is currently 0 percent contained.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.