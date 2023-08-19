Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Highway 84 has reopened after crews cleared a fatal crash this afternoon, according to the Woodway Public Safety Department.

According to the Woodway Public Safety Department Facebook page, the closure was due to a “serious wreck” around the Waco Drive and Franklin Avenue split.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at around 11:06 a.m.

When they arrived, officers learned that a motorcyclist was weaving through traffic when they lost control and hit a guardrail in the 5700 block of Franklin Avenue, according to a press release.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The identity of the driver is still being determined and their name will be released after next of kin has been notified.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.