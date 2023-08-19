Killeen police seize multiple items after arresting two armed suspects barricaded in a home

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Officers with the Killeen Police Department arrested two suspects and seized a stolen vehicle, two handguns and “a small amount” of marijuana.

Last night officers with KPD Violent Crimes Action Team noticed a stolen car with multiple people inside in the 1100 block of Jackson.

Police say the car quickly pulled into a driveway, the people fled inside a house and barricaded themselves in.

After some time, police say multiple people came out of the house, but two armed suspects remined in the home.

Members with the KPD Tactical Response Unit and Organized Crime Unit got a search warrant and arrested the two suspects.

KPD reminds people to secure their vehicles and keys and to never leave guns unattended in a vehicle.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.