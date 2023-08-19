Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Lake Waco Wetlands struggling to hold water

By Nate Smith
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Lake Waco Wetlands were created as a safe haven where various species of animals and plants could thrive.

Nora Schell, the Lake Waco Wetlands Program Coordinator, works in the wetlands every day and says, that while much of the wildlife still remains, the land has run dry.

“This is a man-made wetland, so we have to pump up water into this particular wetland in order for the water to flow all the way through the 300 acres that we lease out here,” said Schell.

By design, water is supposed to be pumped from the Bosque River, into the wetlands and, eventually, back into Lake Waco.

The water levels in the Bosque River, however, are so low that water isn’t making its way into the wetlands or the lake.

Jessica Emmett-Sellers, with the City of Waco, says this could eventually impact most of the Waco area.

“Lake Waco is our primary drinking water source. So that’s the number one way we’re getting water to Waco and surrounding areas,” said Emmitt-Sellers.

“So, it’s super important, right now, for us to monitor that lake level,” Emmitt-Sellers said, “Because we have to have enough water to do the things that are most important.”

In the barren landscape, there is one small oasis, a pond that Schell keeps up herself in order to continue to do research.

“You can tell it’s teeming with dragon flies, damsel flies, some hornets, and yellow jackets as well,” said Schell.

As it currently stands, Lake Waco is about ten feet low, placing the city in it’s second stage of water restrictions.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

Lake Waco wetlands shrinking
Lake Waco wetlands struggling to hold water
Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas
Restaurant Report Card 8.18.23
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation
Hotel 1928
Portraits: Hotel 1928