Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Man returns to college after “random acts of kindness” from CBS News viewers

(CBS News)
By STEVE HARTMAN
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KATY, Texas (CBS NEWS) - Working at a vehicle inspection site in Katy, Texas, was never part of Jaylan Gray’s plan. He’d dreamed of being a park ranger but had to quit college and give up on that dream after his mother died and his little brother, Julian, became his sole priority.

“He’s my reason,” Gray said when he spoke to CBS News last year. “From that day on, I swore - at all costs - I’m protecting him.”

But things soon went from bad to unbearable.

Their mother had left the brothers her house, but when the big freeze hit Texas in 2021, the pipes burst and ruined everything. The contractor Gray hired to fix it took their life savings, leaving the boys to live with their last surviving relative.

Soon, a non-profit called Katy Responds caught wind of their situation. The group fixes up houses after natural disasters, and have helped more than a hundred families. Few seemed more worthy than the Gray brothers.

Ron Peters said the group felt they “had to” help the boys, saying their situation “breaks your heart.”

“They had no idea people would want to jump in and help them,” Peters said.

Gray said he was “overwhelmed” by the support from the group. Thanks to an army of donors and volunteers, their home was fixed up.

Since their story was first told last year, things have only gotten better for the boys. Viewers pitched in and are now paying for Gray to go back to college, “all expenses paid,” to become a park ranger. It’s a “complete 180″ from their prior situation, Gray said.

“Just random acts of kindness, helping me get there,” he said.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

Brent Bankston from Bankston's sports card shop here in Waco talks about this weekend's first...
Brent Bankston of Bankston's in Waco.
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after wreck is cleared
The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and Jim Turner Chevrolet are teaming up to host a...
McGregor VFD and Jim Turner Chevrolet teaming up to host fundraiser this weekend
FastCast
Brady's Saturday FastCast