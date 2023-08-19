Advertise
McGregor VFD and Jim Turner Chevrolet teaming up to host fundraiser this weekend

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - The McGregor Volunteer Fire Department and Jim Turner Chevrolet are teaming up to host a fundraiser this weekend.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at the dealership.

Three drawings for different rifles will happen on Saturday Aug. 19 at 1:00 p.m. and raffle tickets will be $20 each.

Free hotdogs will be available for those who attend.

The goal is to raise $20,000 for McGregor VFD.

