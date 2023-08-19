Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

No death penalty for a Utah mom accused of killing her husband, then writing a kid book about death

FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband,...
FILE - Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. After conferring with the victim’s father and two sisters, prosecutors confirmed Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 that they will not seek the death penalty against Kouri Richins.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 1:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Prosecutors will not seek the death penalty against a Utah mother who wrote a children’s book about coping with grief after her husband’s death and is now accused of fatally poisoning him.

Prosecutors say Kouri Richins, 33, poisoned Eric Richins, 39, by slipping five times the lethal dose of fentanyl into a Moscow mule cocktail she made for him last year.

After her husband’s death, the mother of three self-published a children’s book titled “Are You with Me?” about a deceased father wearing angel wings who watched over his sons. She promoted the book on television and radio, describing the book as a way to help children grieve the loss of a loved one.

Prosecutors decided not to seek the death penalty after conferring with the victim’s father and two sisters, according to a court filing Friday.

Following a June hearing in which Richins’ sister-in-law called her “desperate, greedy and extremely manipulative,” a judge has ordered that Richins remain in jail pending trial.

Prosecutors say Richins planned at length to kill her husband, making financial arrangements and purchasing drugs found in his system after his March 2022 death.

Richins’ attorneys point out that no drugs were found at the family home after her husband’s death. They’ve also suggested that a witness, a housekeeper who claims to have sold Richins the drugs, had motivation to lie as she sought leniency in the face of state and federal drug charges.

Richins made major changes to the family’s estate plans and took out life insurance policies on him with benefits totaling nearly $2 million, prosecutors allege. Her attorneys counter that the prosecution’s case based on financial motives proved she was “bad at math,” not guilty of murder.

Richins, meanwhile, is facing a lawsuit seeking over $13 million in damages for alleged financial wrongdoing before and after his death.

The lawsuit filed in state court by Katie Richins, the sister of Eric Richins, accuses Kouri Richins of taking money from her husband’s accounts, diverting money intended to pay his taxes and obtaining a fraudulent loan, among other things, before his death.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit
The baby box has heating and cooling elements to provide comfort for the infant, along with...
4th baby surrendered to same baby box in Indiana in 16 months

Latest News

FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016...
Dealer gets 10 years in prison in death of actor Michael K. Williams
Forecasters warned the storm could cause extreme flooding, mudslides and even tornadoes across...
Hilary poses historic threat as Canadian fires force thousands to flee
Tree damage from a possible tornado is a familiar sight in the South and Midwest, but not in...
Rare New England tornado lifts car from a highway as strong storms damage homes and flood roads
FILE - A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Thursday, Aug. 17,...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires rises to 114; governor calls loss ‘unspeakable’