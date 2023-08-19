Advertise
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck

KWTX Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway 84.(KWTX GRAPHIC)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Family friends identified Saturday’s motorcycle crash victim as Michael Moore to KWTX.

Corey Pitts, a friend of the victim, told KWTX “Michael Moore was the type of kid a parent dreams about. He’s the type of kid you hope your daughter comes home with to date.”

“Michael Moore was a great person with a heart of gold and a heavenly smile that would light up a room,” Pitts further said, “Lorena, Texas is a better place because of Michael Moore.”

The deadly wreck around the Waco Drive and Franklin Avenue split on Highway 84 closed the highway for hours as police investigated and crews worked to remove the wreckage.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash at around 11:06 a.m. on Aug. 19.

When officers arrived, they learned that a motorcyclist was weaving through traffic when they lost control and hit a guardrail in the 5700 block of Franklin Avenue, according to the Waco Police Department.

Police say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

A fundraiser has been started to help his family. Donations can be made here.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

