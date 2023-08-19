Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The public safety department in Woodway says that Highway 84 eastbound past the Texas Central exit is currently closed.

According to the Woodway Public Safety Department Facebook page, the closure is due to a “serious wreck” around the Waco Drive and Franklin Avenue split.

They ask that drivers avoid Highway 84 eastbound around the Highway 6 exit as the Waco Police Department works on the scene.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.