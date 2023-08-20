Central Texas Brewery partners with another brewery to raise money for those affected by the Maui wildfires

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Southern Roots Brewery in Waco has partnered with Waikiki Brewery to help raise money for those affected by the wildfires in Maui.

An event is being held at Souther Roots Brewery that started on Aug. 18 and lasts until Aug. 20.

A portion of the proceeds raised will go towards supporting those affected by the Maui wildfires.

There is not a fixed amount to donate, but Southern Roots Brewery said they will continue to raise money until they feel the needs of the victims have been met.

Anyone who is not able to attend the event but is still interested in donating can do so online through a GoFundMe found here.

