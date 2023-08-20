Advertise
ERCOT issues voluntary conservation notice for Texans

File image
File image(PRNewswire)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - ERCOT has asked Texans to reduce their electricity use tonight from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. if it is safe for them to do so.

The conservation notice is due to extreme temperatures, continued high demand and unexpected loss of thermal generation, according to EROCT.

ERCOT says they have set 10 new all-time peak demands this summer.

The unofficial all-time peak demand was 85,435 MW on August 10, 2023.

Energy saving tip can be found on the TXANS webpage here.

