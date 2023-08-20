Advertise
Lake Belton reaches historically low water levels

By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -This summer, Lake Belton’s water levels fell to a record-breaking low as 16 and a half feet of water Evaporated in the Texas heat.

According to waterdatafortexas.org, Lake Belton has dropped down nearly 17% since last year, leaving the lake at about 59% capacity today.

The lake has not been this low since 1972, according to Lake Belton Park Rangers, but they hope that rains in future seasons will restore the lake to normal water levels.

Lake Belton Park Ranger, Arty Johnson, explains how “it always comes back, so we just wait for the rainfall”.

Johnson also shares how people should “honor water restrictions” to help the community during the drought period, as well as to be “aware of obstacles since the lake is pretty low”.

