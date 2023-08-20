Red Flag Warnings and Excessive Heat Warnings roll right on into the new work week

A new record high was set at the Waco Regional airport Sunday. The official high was 110°, which breaks the old record of 107° set back in 2011. Today also marks the 47th 100° day of the year so far and our 5th day in a row of triple digit temperatures. Our 100° day streak was briefly broken this past Tuesday, but it’s been all triple digits since then. We’ve also been incredibly hot to end the work week and stayed that way through the weekend. Since Thursday, we have seen high temperatures at or above 105° each day and that trend continues into Monday too. Monday morning starts out warm with low temperatures around the upper 70s and low 80s. For the afternoon, high temperatures will be back around record territory too. Highs look to be around 103° to 108° for the afternoon. The record high for August 21st is 106° setback in 1948. We should see more of an easterly breeze during the afternoon and we could see some clouds increase late in the day. A Red Flag Warning and Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect for Central Texas through 9PM Monday. Stay cool and hydrated!

If you were hoping for something to come and cool us down or bring us some rain for the upcoming week - Sadly there’s just nothing heading our way that’s going to put an end to this brutal heat. We do have a tiny bit of hope that a few lucky Central Texans may see some rain on Tuesday, but coverage is only around 20% - So most in Central Texas will continue on this dry streak. These rain chances are being brought to us by a tropical system that’s forecast to move on land in south Texas early Tuesday morning. Unfortunately with the track of this tropical system, the beneficial rainfall and the associated cooler air that comes with rain will mostly stay to the south of our area. The heaviest rain is forecast to fall near and south of I-10. We could see isolated showers or storms try to move into parts of Central Texas - With the best chances to see rain if you live near and south of I-14.

There’s a little bit of good news though. Since this tropical system will pass relatively close to Central Texas - We’re expecting our temperatures to drop a few degrees Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. It won’t be much of a cool down, only by a few degrees, but we could see some low 100s return across Central Texas for the afternoon. Unfortunately that system looks to quickly depart and the high pressure builds back further south on top of Texas - That means our temperatures warm right back up for the second half of the work week and into next weekend. High temperatures next Thursday through Sunday are expected to hover near or above 105°. We see record highs being threatened late next week. Some of our forecast models are suggesting a cold front next weekend/early next week - But relief doesn’t look to be much and rain chances aren’t the best either. We’ll continue to keep you updated, but for now stay cool and hydrated everyone!

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 47 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 21 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 50 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 50 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 20, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 65 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 50 days - Which is the most out of any year on record. We won’t see rain Monday, so we’ll continue adding to that total for the foreseeable future as rain chances do not look great for Central Texas.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 20th

