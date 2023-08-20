Texas A&M Forest Service supports crews containing fire near Crawford
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are working to contain a fire named the Morgan Fire in McLennan County near Crawford.
The fire is near Prairie Chapel Road and no structures are near the fire, says the Texas A&M Forest Service.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer the fire is 140 acres and currently 30 percent contained.
This is a developing story.
