Texas A&M Forest Service supports crews containing fire near Crawford

CRAWFORD, Texas (KWTX) - Crews are working to contain a fire named the Morgan Fire in McLennan County near Crawford.

The fire is near Prairie Chapel Road and no structures are near the fire, says the Texas A&M Forest Service.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service Incident Viewer the fire is 140 acres and currently 30 percent contained.

This is a developing story.

