Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Tuff Enuff Race allows runners to explore trails around Waco

By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People got up early Saturday morning to participate in the Tuff Enuff Race in Waco.

The race started at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and gave people the opportunity to experience different trails through the city.

Participants could enter either a 5K or 10K race.

Three of the trails in the race were at Cameron Park and one was at Woodway Park.

Top finishers qualified for an awards ceremony and the first 150 runners received a Tuff Enuff finishes medal.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Nonprofit lights candles for inhumane prison conditions
Lioness Alliance raises awareness for inhumane prison conditions
KWTX Weather Xtra - August 20, 2023
Fire crews battling large wildfire in Gatesville
Three of the trails in the race were at Cameron Park and one was at Woodway Park.
Tuff Enuff race