Tuff Enuff Race allows runners to explore trails around Waco

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - People got up early Saturday morning to participate in the Tuff Enuff Race in Waco.

The race started at 8:00 a.m. Saturday morning and gave people the opportunity to experience different trails through the city.

Participants could enter either a 5K or 10K race.

Three of the trails in the race were at Cameron Park and one was at Woodway Park.

Top finishers qualified for an awards ceremony and the first 150 runners received a Tuff Enuff finishes medal.

