Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Viral meme dog Cheems Balltze dies at 12 after cancer battle

The Shiba Inu, also known as "Ball Ball," died on Friday after falling asleep during a...
The Shiba Inu, also known as "Ball Ball," died on Friday after falling asleep during a thoracentesis surgery and never waking up, his owner announced to the dog's nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram.(CBS News)
By Gina Martinez
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS NEWS) - Viral dog Cheems Balltze has died at 12 following a battle with cancer.

The Shiba Inu, also known as “Ball Ball,” died on Friday after falling asleep during a thoracentesis surgery and never waking up, his owner announced to the dog’s nearly 800,000 followers on Instagram.

“Ball Ball fell asleep on 18/8,” his owner posted. “He fell asleep on Friday morning during his last thoracentesis surgery. Originally, we wanted to arrange chemotherapy or other possible treatment for him after this operation, but it is too late now.”

His owner asked that Cheems’ followers not be saddened by his passing but instead celebrate his life.

“Please remember the joy that Balltze brought to the world,” the owner wrote. “A Shiba Inu with a round smiling face connecting you and me, he has helped many people during the pandemic and brought a lot of joy to many of you, but now his mission has completed.”

“I believe he is running freely in the sky and having a lot of delicious food with his new friends,” they added. “He will always be inside my heart. I hope he can continue to bring joy to everyone in the online world, that’s my only humble request.”

Cheems became an internet sensation for his memes centered around his love of cheeseburgers.

His owner documented Cheems’ cancer journey during his last months, posting updates on the dog’s treatment and well-being.

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared

Latest News

This Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023 11:20 a.m. EDT satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
Tropical Storm Hilary makes landfall along Mexico’s Baja coast, carrying deluge to California
Storm Hilary makes landfall along Mexico’s Baja coast, carrying deluge to California. (KABC,...
Storm Hilary brings heavy rain and damaging winds
New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden is brought off the field after being injured...
Patriots-Packers preseason game called off after injury to Isaiah Bolden
In this photo taken from video and released by Roscosmos State Space Corporation, the...
Russian space agency says its Luna-25 spacecraft has crashed into the moon