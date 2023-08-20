Waco Fire Department save 1 person from apartment fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Fire Department saved one person from an apartment fire Sunday morning.

The fire department says the fire started in the Costa Esmeralda Apartments located in the 1500 block of Gurley Lane.

Firefighters say when they arrived, they were able to safely remove the person from the affected unit and quickly put out the fire.

