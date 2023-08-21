Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

3 die in listeria outbreak; authorities blame milkshake machine at Washington state eatery

FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak...
FILE - Frugals locations have shut down their milkshake machines for testing after an outbreak of listeria traced back to milkshakes served at one of the restaurants.(Source: KOMO/CNN)
By KOMO staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (KOMO) -Three people are dead after a listeria outbreak at a Frugals restaurant in Tacoma, Washington.

The state health department said another six people required hospitalization after drinking milkshakes from the restaurant.

Investigators said they used genetic fingerprinting to link the bacteria that made people sick to the shake machine.

They said it wasn’t properly cleaned.

Officials said listeria usually doesn’t make people seriously ill, but it can be dangerous for certain at-risk groups.

The health department says no other Frugals are affected, but the chain is shutting down and testing all milkshake machines just to be sure.

Copyright 2023 KOMO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

FILE - U.S. Special Operations
Female soldiers in Army special operations face rampant sexism and harassment, military report says
A motorist walks out to remove belongings from his vehicle after becoming stuck in a flooded...
Post-Tropical Storm Hilary pushes into Nevada after drenching Southern California
When hazing and other things go wrong at fraternity chapters, the national organizations...
Hazed and Excused: Some national fraternities shift financial responsibility in hazing deaths through self-created insurance system
Fraternity executives often push oversight and blame to local chapters. Reporter: Joce Sterman,...
Hazed and Excused: Insurance
Dozens of fans at a Snoop Dogg concert in Texas needed medical treatment for heat-related...
16 people taken to hospital for heat-related illness during Snoop Dogg concert