American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett contained

By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: Bartlett Independent School District will have classes today, according to the district on Facebook.

“We will operate on a normal schedule. There are no morning athletics today. The air quality report came back as safe to continue on with a normal school day,” said the district.

ORIGINAL:

The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett was engulfed in flames late Sunday night.

Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, responded to the scene.

The City of Bartlett said the fire is contained and controlled but will remain active throughout the night.

Hazmat is on the scene due to chemical spills, according to the City of Bartlett.

Since it started as a chemical fire, city officials said the approach to extinguish the flames is different. Water will be dropped Monday morning, which is why it will remain active throughout the night.

Highway 95 is back open, and officials will assess when it will be closed again in the morning.

Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore said deputies with his office would help with evacuations and any other assistance needed.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asked people living in the area to follow instructions sent in a reverse 911 message.

Bartlett ISD has opened their gym and restrooms to anyone who needs to evacuate from the area near the fire.

All morning practices for Bartlett ISD junior high and high schools have been cancelled for Aug. 21, the district announced.

They say they have been in communication with emergency officials and continue to monitor the situation.

The St. John Lutheran Church in Bartlett also has opened their fellowship hall to those who need it.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

