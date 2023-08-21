American Plant Food Corporation plant fire contained as crews work to clear smoulder in Barlett

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant fire has been contained, and the air quality is deemed good as crews continue working in Barlett Monday morning, authorities said.

Barlett Mayor Chad Mees and Barlett Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Steven Wentrcek held a news conference around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 and said the fire department received the call about the fire at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 20 at the American Plant Food Corporation at 9901 North Highway 95 Bartlett.

Fire Chief Steven Wentrcek said that when crews arrived at the scene, the building was fully engulfed and help was sought from departments in surrounding areas.

Water was not used to fully extinguish the blaze because of hazardous chemicals from the plant, and to protect the environment surrounding the plant, the fire chief said.

The chief further said the discussion of using water took into consideration the ongoing drought and permission was sought from water suppliers in the area.

“Hazard crew were on site all night, including Temple who was monitoring overnight until Round Rock hazard crews came to relieve them,” said Wentrcek.

Multiple fire agencies including Holland and Granger responded to the fire as well as Bell and Williamson County as Barlett is split between the two.

“This is a pure definition of mutual aid especially for a small town like ours,” said Mayor Mees when discussing the different agencies who came to help.

Highway 95 remains open and the Bartlett Independent School District will have classes Monday, the district announced on Facebook.

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and Texas Emergency Management were on the scene as TCEQ tested the air quality and talked to fire crews about not harming the environment.

American Plant Food Corporation Fertilizer Plant

The American Plant Food Corporation has 11 different locations across Texas, including the Bartlett plant that opened in the early 1990s.

Mayor Mees stated in the press conference, the plant was a fertilizer for all the area farmers in Central Texas and was vital to the local community.

Previously to the fire, the Barlett Volunteer Fire Department made a plan with the plant in case a fire were to happen, according to Fire Chief Wentrcek.

A representative from the company was on the scene and called the hazmat restoration crew to properly dispose of the material.

What Now?

The Williamson County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

The first phase of cleanup is cleaning the smolder of the fire, as the full cleanup would take an estimated week or month, the fire chief stated.

The air quality continues to be monitored by the TCEQ.

Fertilizer plant in Bartlett engulfed in flames (Milam County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Mike Core)

