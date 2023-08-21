Belton police identify man found dead on Aug. 18

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton on Monday identified David Dwayne Craig, 57, of Killeen, as the man whose body was found near the shoulder of the southbound lanes on the Interstate 35 frontage road.

The area where the body was located is just south of Mesquite Road.

The discovery was made at about 2:10 p.m. after the Belton Police Department received a call from passerby who discovered Craig’s body and called police.

“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” police said.

Craig’s body was sent for an autopsy.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

