Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Belton police identify man found dead on Aug. 18

File Graphic (KWTX)
File Graphic (KWTX)(MGN ONLINE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The City of Belton on Monday identified David Dwayne Craig, 57, of Killeen, as the man whose body was found near the shoulder of the southbound lanes on the Interstate 35 frontage road.

The area where the body was located is just south of Mesquite Road.

The discovery was made at about 2:10 p.m. after the Belton Police Department received a call from passerby who discovered Craig’s body and called police.

“There were no obvious signs of foul play,” police said.

Craig’s body was sent for an autopsy.

The investigation into his death is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
KWTX Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
WATCH LIVE: Texas governor discusses efforts to secure U.S. border with governors of Iowa, Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota
File Graphic
Police investigating road rage shooting in Temple; suspect driving white Hyundai Elantra
The crash happened at FM 908 and FM 486 north of Thorndale and west of Rockdale.
UPDATED: Two dead following fatal crash in Milam County