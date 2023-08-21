Central Texas Bartlett fertilizer plant engulfed in flames Sunday

BARLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett has been engulfed in flames since Sunday night.

Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, are responding to the scene.

The American Plant Food Corporation has 11 different locations across Texas.

The Bartlett plant opened in the early 1990s at its location of 9901 North Highway 95 Bartlett, TX 76511.

According to Google reviews, the Bartlett community gave great reviews about the plant and its employees.

Currently, several people on Facebook are posting about the fertilizer plant fire asking for prayers for employees and families who live near the area.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual BBQ Fundraiser and raffle on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The event is at the SSCM Hall starting at 5p.m.

Even though the fundraiser is separate from the fire, this shows the necessity of getting more resources to local fire departments.

Fundraiser information (KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.