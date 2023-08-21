Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Chicago-area woman charged with emailing threats to shoot Trump and his son Barron

Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for...
Former President Donald Trump greets people after announcing he is running for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, as son Barron Trump watches.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal agents arrested a Chicago-area woman Monday on a complaint accusing her of sending emails threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron, according to federal prosecutors and a newly unsealed criminal complaint.

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, was arrested Monday morning on a charge of transmitting threats to kill or injure, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in Chicago. The case was filed earlier this month in U.S. District Court in southern Florida but was only unsealed this week.

“I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity I get!” Fiorenza said in a May 21 email to the head of an educational institution in the Palm Beach, Florida, area, according to an affidavit accompanying the complaint.

Donald Trump’s primary residence is in Palm Beach.

Fiorenza allegedly wrote a similar email on June 5, saying she would “slam a bullet” into Barron Trump “with his father IN SELF DEFENSE!,” according to the affidavit submitted by a U.S. Secret Service agent.

Neither the headmaster nor the school where the emails were allegedly sent was named in the charging documents.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Fiorenza had an attorney who could speak on her behalf.

Fiorenza was expected to make an initial court appearance in Chicago Monday and could eventually be transferred to the district court in Florida to answer the charges.

Agents interviewed Fiorenza at the agency’s Chicago field on June 14 — during which she was shown copies of the emails, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit says Fiorenza lives in Plainfield, Illinois, a southwest Chicago suburb.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
KWTX Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

FastCast
Brady's Monday Evening FastCast
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Justice Department objects to Trump’s proposed April 2026 date for DC trial
Data compromises on track to set a new record
State police are investigating a deadly high-speed crash that damaged multiple properties.
Driver killed, car engine ejected into house during crash
FILE - The TikTok logo is seen on a cellphone on Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston.
Montana asks judge to allow TikTok ban to take effect while legal challenge moves through courts