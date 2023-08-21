College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water restrictions under the city’s Drought Contingency and Water Emergency Plan.

“Current conditions require restrictions for College Station water system customers to ensure public health and safety if water lines break, a large fire occurs, or equipment malfunctions,” according to a press release from the City of College Station.

City of College Station Stage 1 Water Restrictions (City of College Station)

During Stage 1 water restrictions addresses ending in 0,1, or 2, can water on Monday/Thursday, addresses ending in 3, 4, or 5, can water on Tuesday/Friday and addresses ending in 6,7, or 8, can water on Wednesday/Saturday. Addresses ending in 9, commercial, multifamily, and HOA’s can water on Sunday/Thursday. No watering should take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“The mandatory measures under Stage 1 are designed to reduce daily demand by 5% and keep it under 85% of system capacity,” the release reads.

