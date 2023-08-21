Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

College Station begins Stage 1 water restrictions

KBTX News 3 at Six(Recurring)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Starting Tuesday, Aug. 22, the City of College Station will begin Stage 1 mandatory water restrictions under the city’s Drought Contingency and Water Emergency Plan.

“Current conditions require restrictions for College Station water system customers to ensure public health and safety if water lines break, a large fire occurs, or equipment malfunctions,” according to a press release from the City of College Station.

Story continues below

City of College Station Stage 1 Water Restrictions
City of College Station Stage 1 Water Restrictions(City of College Station)

During Stage 1 water restrictions addresses ending in 0,1, or 2, can water on Monday/Thursday, addresses ending in 3, 4, or 5, can water on Tuesday/Friday and addresses ending in 6,7, or 8, can water on Wednesday/Saturday. Addresses ending in 9, commercial, multifamily, and HOA’s can water on Sunday/Thursday. No watering should take place between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m.

“The mandatory measures under Stage 1 are designed to reduce daily demand by 5% and keep it under 85% of system capacity,” the release reads.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Michael Moore, of Lorena, was the young man killed in a motorcycle wreck on Saturday on Highway...
‘The type of kid parents dream about’: Family mourning loss of young Lorena man killed in motorcycle wreck
In July, Adam Steelmon’s license plate saying “GOBK2CA” – go back to California – was recalled...
Judge rules Nevada man can keep ‘GOBK2CA’ license plate
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
File image
DPS announces 2 employees, 9 others arrested in clean scanning operation

Latest News

Alex Richardson Reviews Atlas Fallen
Sand surfing and god breaking | Atlas Fallen Review
FILE- On Jan. 10, as many as 300 men at prisons across the state had signed on to begin a...
As the death toll in stifling Texas prisons climbs, congressional Democrats ask for investigation
Starting Sept. 1, Texas speed limits can be changed based on road conditions
Police believe the suspects may be heading north along 317 on the bus with the license plate...
Temple police searching for stolen Holy Trinity Catholic High School bus
File Graphic
Two Cameron residents injured in shooting