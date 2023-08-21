Coryell County man charged with 14 counts of cruelty to livestock animals

CORYELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Colton Hale, 34, is charged with 14 counts of cruelty to livestock animals, a Class A Misdemeanor after a property owner called the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to report the horses’ owners had not been seen since May 2 and she could not afford to care for the horses.

Hale was jailed on a $35,000 bond and later released on bond on Aug. 19. He faces a sentence of up to 1 year in county jail and/or a fine of up to $4,000 if convicted.

The property owner, who initially called the Sheriff’s Office on the evening of August 3, said three of the horses had died and she did not want any additional deaths, but she could not afford to feed the animals and the horses’ owners were not replying to her attempts to contact them, according to Heather Ashley, PIO for the Coryell County Sheriff’s Office.

A CCSO livestock deputy met with the property owner on the morning of Aug. 4 to look at the horses near Topsey where he observed “several round bale feeders on the property that were empty,” as well as “three troughs filled with water and no grass anywhere on the property.”

The deputy reported no hay was observed, and while walking through the property, observed the carcass a large brown horse on the north side of the house.

The property owner also advised the deputy there were two other horse carcasses in the northwest pasture. The 11 surviving horses were in “bad shape,” with bones seen protruding from their heads, ribs, and hips. The 11 surviving horses were removed from the property and taken into Sheriff’s Office custody on August 5.

Based on the exigent circumstances of the horses’ living and body conditions, the inability to contact the animals’ owners, and the property owner’s inability to properly care for the horses, the property owner released the horses to the Sheriff’s Office for safekeeping.

“A local veterinarian examined the 11 surviving horses and assigned each a Body Condition Score on Aug. 8 where he found the horses to be “very thin, exhibiting signs of malnourishment.” The BCS System is a scale ranging from 1-9 out of 9 with the average or ideal horse weight as 5 out of 9. Thinner horses score lower while fatter horses score higher than 5. He further stated that he would consider two of the horses to be emaciated and scored each of them a 1/9,” said the sheriff’s office.

The deputy attempted multiple times to contact the owners of the horses with no success.

“Sometimes the ideas of neglect or cruelty to animals can be subjective, but this is an apparent case of cruelty through abandonment when the owners made the decision to stop providing even basic care for these horses. We have zero-tolerance for cruelty to animals, whether they be livestock or pets, in Coryell County and I think this situation illustrates that. Our only hope is that these animals continue to improve and can live out their lives in loving, caring homes,” said Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams.

The investigation is ongoing.

