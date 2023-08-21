Exceptional heat remains through the weekend with some hope for rain, slightly cooler weather next week

Central Texas has officially moved into the top spot for longest streak of days without ANY precipitation with yesterday’s lack of rainfall. Yesterday also featured a high temperature of 110°, marking only one of SEVEN times that a high temperatures of 110°+ has been recorded. Thankfully, the exceptionally hot weather from Sunday won’t continue this week as we will get a slight drop in temperatures, but record-nearing highs are expected today, Thursday, Friday, and potentially Saturday too. There are a few glimmers of hope for rainfall too, including a string of low rain chances starting this weekend and especially next week as a cold front nears our area and potentially stalls out close enough to our area to keep rain chances around. There’s actually a chance for rain today, tomorrow, and Wednesday too. The best chances for rain, and I use the word “best” lightly, come near and south of Highway 84 each day. Today, a stray shower could bubble up from 4 PM to 10 PM while a few showers could move in from the east around a landfalling tropical wave in South Texas both tomorrow and Wednesday. That tropical wave will help to increase the moisture in the atmosphere bringing us a few extra clouds and likely dropping temperatures a bit. Morning lows in the low-to-mid 80s will warm to around 106° this afternoon with heat index values nearing 110°! Extra clouds tomorrow and maybe Wednesday too should drop highs to between 100° and 105° through Wednesday.

As the tropical wave that’ll move into Corpus Christi and Brownsville Tuesday departs the state late-week, we’re again going to be under the heat dome ridge of high pressure with record highs expected Thursday, Friday, and Saturday when high temperatures likely climb to around 107° each day. Heat index values will also climb to or even climb over the 110° mark. Saturday, however, could potentially be the start of some great weather changes as we move into the final few days of August. A cold front is set to move toward our area late this weekend into early next week. The jury’s still out about whether or not this front will actually move in or give us a glancing blow, but the front could stall out and keep the atmosphere unsettled enough to bring us daily pop-up storm chances. The front likely won’t move in until Monday, but we could start to see stray shower chances return Saturday and Sunday. If the front does move in and stall, we’ll have continued rain chances into the next work week too, but temperatures may still stay close to or even slightly over 100°. Consistent double-digit high temperatures look unlikely to return through Labor Day weekend.

Top 10 Lists Count Ranking Record (Year) Days in 2023 At/Above 100°

CURRENT STREAK: 5 Days (Started Wednesday, August 16th, 2023) 47 *not currently in top 10 but on pace* Spot 1: 90 days (2011)

Next: 50 days (1925) Days in 2023 with Highs 105° or Hotter 21 2nd Spot 1: 32 days (2011) Longest Streak of Days without ANY Precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Sunday, July 2nd, 2023 50 1st

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 50 days

(Jul 2 - Aug 20, 2023) Longest streak of days without measurable precipitation

STREAK STARTED: Friday, June 16th, 2023 65 2nd

*Streak is Ongoing Spot 1: 82 days

(Jun 23 - Sep 12, 1924)

*One thing to note about our top 10 lists: As of Sunday, August 20th - The Waco Regional Airport has now had the longest streak of days without ANY precipitation. The last time we saw “rain” was back on July 1st when only a trace amounts fell at the airport. Our streak is at 50 days - Which is the most out of any year on record. We won’t see rain Monday, so we’ll continue adding to that total for the foreseeable future as rain chances do not look great for Central Texas.

Record Streaks that Ended Count Ranking Record (Year) Longest Streak of 100°+ High Temperatures

STREAK STARTED: July 17th - August 14th, 2023 29 Tied 5th

With 1998 Spot 1: 44 days

(Jun 30 - Aug 12, 2011) Longest Streak of Lows 80°+

STREAK: August 1st - 12th, 2023 12 4th Spot 1: 15 days (1934) Streak of 105°+ High Temperatures 6 August 9th - 14th, 2023

- Charts updated on August 20th

