Falls County Sheriff’s Office identifies man arrested after manhunt on Monday

LOTT, Texas (KWTX) - The Falls County Sheriff’s Office identified James Dakota Steele as the suspect taken into custody following a manhunt involving various law enforcement agencies.

Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle and person call in the 200 block of N. 9th Street in Lott, Texas on Aug. 21. The exact time was not provided.

After deputies arrived and made contact with the driver of the vehicle, he refused to comply with orders and became aggressive, the sheriff’s office said.

Steele attempted to flee the location “which resulted in an officer involved shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

He was apprehended after a “lengthy manhunt” involving officers with the Marlin Police Department, Rosebud Police Department, Texas Game Wardens and Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers.

Steele, whose age was not provided, is charged with evading arrest or detention in a vehicle and additional charges could be filed against him.

No one was wounded during the incident.

