Fatal fire in Calvert under investigation, firefighters treated for heat exhaustion

CALVERT, Texas (KBTX) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday evening in Calvert.

The fast-moving fire also engulfed a home and a pair of vehicles.

It’s unclear what started the blaze, but the fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. on ML King Jr. Street near Barton Street.

Renda Jackson, Fire Chief for the Calvert Volunteer Fire Department, also confirmed that several firefighters were treated on scene for heat exhaustion.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, the home was already engulfed, according to scanner traffic.

First responders from Calvert, Bremond, Hearne, Franklin, Seale Round Prairie, and Robertson County EMS responded to the scene to help.

Chief Jackson says the scene will be under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

As more information is shared we’ll update this developing story.

