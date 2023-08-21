Advertise
Fertilizer plant in Bartlett engulfed in flames

(Milam County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Mike Core)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett is engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, are responding to the scene.

Hazmat is on the scene due to chemical spills, according to the City of Bartlett.

The City of Bartlett says the fire is determined to be contained, but units will work on it all night as it is still active.

They do not expect the fire to spread.

Highway 95 is shut down and traffic is being diverted.

Sheriff Mike Clore with the Milam County Sheriff’s Office says deputies with the department are on their way to help with evacuations and help anyway needed.

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office asked people living in the area to follow instructions sent in a reverse 911 message.

