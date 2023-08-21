Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Further information about the Bartlett fertilizer plant engulfed in flames

Further information about the Bartlett fertilizer plant engulfed in flames
Further information about the Bartlett fertilizer plant engulfed in flames(KWTX)
By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The American Plant Food Corporation fertilizer plant in Bartlett is engulfed in flames.

Multiple fire agencies, including Round Rock Fire Department, Hutto Fire Department and Jarrell Fire Department, are responding to the scene.

The American Plant Food Corporation has 11 different locations across Texas.

The Bartlett plant opened in the early 1990′s.

The Bartlett location is 9901 North Highway 95 Bartlett, TX 76511.

According to Google reviews, the Bartlett community gave great reviews about the plant and its employees.

Currently, several people on Facebook are posting about the fertilizer plant fire asking for prayers for employees and families who live near the area.

Highway 95 is shut down until then and traffic is being diverted.

The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department is having its annual BBQ Fundraiser and raffle on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The event is at the SSCM Hall starting at 5p.m.

Even though the fundraiser is separate from the fire, this shows the necessity of getting more resources to local fire departments.

Fundraiser information
Fundraiser information(KWTX)

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit

Latest News

Fertilizer plant in Bartlett engulfed in flames
Grass fire on CR 275 in Milam County. Photo Courtesy of Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore.
Violation of burn barn blamed for large grass fire in Milam County
Waco Fire Department save 1 person from apartment fire
Crews fully contain fire near Crawford: Texas A&M Forest Service