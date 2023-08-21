Advertise
Marlin High forfeits varsity football game, cancels extracurricular activities after academic standards were not met

By Darby Brown
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MARLIN, Texas (KWTX) - All extracurricular activities have been canceled at Marlin High School after academic standards were not met, KWTX has confirmed.

The district notified Itasca on Monday afternoon it was forfeiting the varsity football game.

“Academic excellence is our number one priority,” said Marlin High School Head football Coach Ruben Torres.

The district has new policies in place regarding grades, completed assignments, and academic standards that were not met, KWTX has learned.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

