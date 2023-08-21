Police investigating road rage shooting in Temple; suspect driving white Hyundai Elantra

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting that was the result of a road rage incident Monday morning.

Officers were dispatched at around 10:25 a.m. on Aug. 21 to the 1100 block of Northeast HK Dodgen Loop, where the victim reported the suspect pointed a gun at them and shot at their vehicle twice.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white Hyundai Elantra, according to the police. A description of the alleged shooter was not provided.

No injuries were reported and the case is under investigation.

Anyone with information should contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously. Tips can also be submitted anonymously at bellcountycrimestoppers.com.

