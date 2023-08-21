Salado ISD employee on paid leave as sheriff’s office investigates off-campus incident

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an incident Saturday evening in Salado, and the local school district has placed an employee reportedly involved in the off-campus incident on paid leave.

“Last night, we were made aware of an allegation involving one of our Salado ISD employees,” Salado ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny wrote in an email. “As an abundance of caution, this morning, we placed the employee on administrative leave while the allegation is being investigated.”

At approximately 7:18 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 19, deputies responded to reports of a firearm being brandished by an individual in the 100 block of Ranger Road.

“It was reported that a subject chased several juveniles after they rang his doorbell and ran away,” the sheriff’s office said. The juveniles told deputies the individual displayed a gun and and fired a round.

Deputies located the man and spoke with him and witnesses. No one was wounded by the round and no arrests have been made, the sheriff’s office said.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Division, however, is actively investigating the incident.

“The Bell County Sheriff’s Office recognizes that there is significant community interest in this case and will release more information as soon as possible,” the sheriff wrote in a news release.

“If we find out through the Bell County Sherriff’s Office that these allegations are false and not credible, then (the employee) would be allowed to return to employment here. However, if we find out that the allegations are true, then that would have a different outcome regarding the employee’s status,” Novotny said.

