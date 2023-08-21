Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Scam victim tricked into stealing $200,000 for scammers, police say

Police say the man sent scammers around $200,000 he had obtained from other people. (KCCI, DES MOINES POLICE DEPARTMENT, CNN)
By KCCI Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 12:59 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police say an Iowa man who once lost thousands to a phone scam thought he was being vigilant, but he was tricked again, this time into working for the scammers.

Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police say he was tricked into working for scammers, who convinced him they were a government agency investigating cybercrime.

“He started out in this case as a victim. But as he continued on, moving this money through these accounts and putting the cash into bitcoin and sending it on, what we realized was that he’s actually helping them facilitate this crime unknowingly,” said Des Moines Police Department Sgt. Paul Parizek.

Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police...
Loren Esse is facing charges for his alleged participation in a money laundering scheme. Police say he was tricked into working for scammers, who convinced him they were a government agency investigating cybercrime.(Source: Des Moines Police Department, KCCI via CNN)

Police say officers warned Esse to stop helping the scammers, but he was convinced they were legitimate. Eventually, they say the only way to stop him was through his arrest.

“There’s no detectives high fiving each other over this. This is not something we are excited about. These scammers are very convincing,” Parizek said.

Police say Esse sent scammers around $200,000 he had obtained from other people.

Scammers demand wire transfers, cryptocurrency transactions and even gift cards as payment to solve fake issues, often posing as legitimate agencies.

“Unless you’ve got a police officer or a legit government official standing in front of you, I wouldn’t trust anybody on that phone,” Parizek said.

Police estimate phone scams have resulted in the theft of $500,000 from the Des Moines metro area.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Terran Green
Suspect accused of shooting three officers in Harris County charged with three counts of attempted capital murder
Cecily Aguilar on Monday was sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in the killing of...
Cecily Aguilar sentenced to 30 years in prison for her role in Vanessa Guillén’s killing
Wreck closes Highway 84 eastbound past Highway 6
Highway 84 eastbound reopens after fatal crash is cleared
Victoria Tatum lost the hard copy of her diploma in a natural disaster, but said she still has...
Woman learns she’s half a credit shy of graduating high school, 16 years after receiving diploma
John Rainwater and Lawanda Joiner
Suspect in $1.7 million heist at Waco’s Boozer’s Jewelry coordinated with two women to move stolen merchandise in Austin: affidavit

Latest News

Spain won the Women’s World Cup for the first time with a 1-0 victory over England in the final...
Spain clinches Women's World Cup by defeating England
Police say the man sent scammers around $200,000 he had obtained from other people. (KCCI, DES...
Suspect in money laundering case tricked into working for scammers, police say
Three affidavits detail the reasons police gave for requesting search warrants for a Kansas...
Police say they were investigating possible identify theft in Kansas newspaper raid
The desert resort city of Palm Springs saw nearly 3 inches of rain in just one day, more than...
Rain floods streets in Palm Springs, drone footage shows (no audio)