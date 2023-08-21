Sheriff: No weapon fired during off-campus incident involving Salado ISD employee, group of juveniles

BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Office on Aug. 24 said, that after reviewing video and audio evidence, it determined there was no gunfire associated with a “flash of light” seen in a recording of an off-campus incident involving a Salado ISD school bus driver accused of firing a weapon while pursuing a group of juveniles who knocked on his door and ran away.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed at this time, the sheriff’s office said.

“The noise previously associated with a gunshot is the result of the subject backing into a neighbor’s mailbox while still attempting to locate the juveniles,” the sheriff’s office said. “The subject did return to that location and contacted the homeowner, providing his information and arranging repairs to the mailbox.”

Investigators who examined the footage and audio further concluded the “flash of light (seen in the video) to be a flying insect near the camera.”

WATCH: SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE

The sheriff also said that no residents in the area, including an independent witness who was standing outside watching the incident unfolded, reported to have heard a gunshot.

The incident happened at approximately 7:18 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 19, in the 100 block of Ranger Road.

“It was reported that a subject chased several juveniles after they rang his doorbell and ran away,” the sheriff’s office said.

The juveniles involved in the incident told deputies the bus driver displayed a gun and fired a round.

Salado ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Novotny said earlier this week that “as an abundance of caution ... (the district) placed the employee on administrative leave while the allegation is being investigated.”

This case was forwarded to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and is still under review, the sheriff’s office said.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.